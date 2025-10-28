Homan commits to 'record' deportations, confirms working with Stephen Miller

Border Czar Tom Homan on Tuesday insisted that he was committed to pursuing record deportations and was actively working with the White House, despite reports of leadership changes at ICE.

"We're not going to be slowed down by any story about changes in leadership. I can tell you that the Trump administration is dedicated to achieving a record deportation, that vast majority being criminal aliens," he said on Fox News. "As far as personnel changes, that's under the purview of the Secretary of Homeland Security."

“I’m at the White House working with people like Stephen Miller, one of the most brilliant people I've ever met, to come up with strategic policies and plans — how to get success, how to maintain success, and how to get the numbers ever HIGHER!” he confirmed.

Homan's remarks follow reporting from Fox's Bill Melugin about a planned "mass removal" of ICE leadership amid an ongoing disagreement between immigration authorities on whether to prioritize criminal illegal aliens or to pursue mass arrests.



