LA County declares emergency over ICE raids

Published by ben whedon 15 de octubre, 2025

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of declaring an emergency over the Trump administration's immigration raids in the area.

The 4-1 vote came as federal law enforcement continues to target illegal aliens in the Los Angeles area, The Associated Press reported. The city was the site of major anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots earlier this year, which led the Trump administration to deploy the National Guard.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said that "[w]e have residents afraid to leave their homes, we have constituents contacting my office because their family members never came home and they don’t know if they’ve been taken by ICE or where they’ve been take."

"We have entire families who are destitute because their fathers or mothers have been taken from their work places and they have no way to pay their rent or put food on their table," she added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., and LA City Mayor Karen Bass have been among the most high-profile critics of the immigration crackdown, though they have thus far done little to dissuade the administration from its current policy.

