NY Judge dismisses state terrorism charges against Mangione, allows murder charge to stand

Published by Just The News 16 de septiembre, 2025

New York judge on Tuesday dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in the state’s case against him for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson but kept New York's second-degree murder charges against the defendant.

However, Judge Gregory Carro reject the argument by Mangione’s lawyers that the state's case paralleling federal death penalty prosecution amounted to double jeopardy, according to the Associated Press.

The judge said making such a determination would be premature.

The 27-year-old Mangione’s court appearance in the state case was his first since February. He purportedly shot Thompson last year on a New York City street over his anger with the country's health insurance industry.

