Trump to move Space Command from Colorado to Alabama

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will announce plans to move United States Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, a source familiar with the decision confirmed to Just the News.

Trump established the Space Force in 2019, building the branch out of components of the Air Force. Space Operations Command is currently based at an Air Force base in Colorado Springs.

The move comes as Trump has also floated relocating the FBI headquarters to its facility in Alabama.

