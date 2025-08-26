Judge orders Utah to redraw congressional map ahead of 2026 midterms

Published by Just The News 26 de agosto, 2025

A judge on Monday ordered the Republican-dominated Utah legislature to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2026 midterms, after the body appeared to ignore safeguards voters put in place to ensure districts aren’t gerrymandered.

The Congressional map, which was drawn in 2021, divided the Democratic Salt Lake County into the state's four districts, which diluted Democratic influence. The districts have since been won by Republican candidates, per the Associated Press.

U.S. District Court Judge Dianna Gibson ruled that the maps need to be redone because state lawmakers ignored an independent commission that was established by voters to limit partisan gerrymandering.

"[The violation lies in] the legislature’s refusal to respect the people’s exercise of their constitutional lawmaking power and to honor the people’s right to reform their government,” Gibson wrote in the ruling.

The ruling comes as redistricting feuds dominate state politics ahead of the midterms. The feud picked up when Texas debated its map, which it adopted last week and potentially gives Republicans five more seats in Congress. California then advanced an effort to redo its map to offset the Republican advances in Texas.

Democratic leaders in New York and Illinois have also floated redoing their maps to help offset Texas' gains, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state's efforts to redo its districts come after blue states were already gerrymandered.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.



© Just The News