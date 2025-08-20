California schools protect students from ICE agents

Published by Just The News | Esther Wickham | The Center Square 20 de agosto, 2025

California schools are providing resources for students if immigration officials visit their campus.

As students get ready to go back to school, Southern California schools are taking proactive measures to protect students from federal immigration agents on campus.

After federal agents detained a 15-year-old boy outside his Los Angeles high school last week, many families are fearful of immigration raids within schools.

“No child can learn if they’re living in fear,” Estefany Castaneda, board president of Centinela Valley Union High School District, said. “Our schools must be safe havens.”

Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, said there should be restrictions on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement near schools so that students can focus on their education.

“As our students return to school, we are calling on every community partner to help ensure that classrooms remain places of learning and belonging,” Carvalho said in a statement. “Children have been through enough — from the pandemic to natural disasters. They should not have to carry the added weight of fear when walking through their school gates.”

LAUSD told The Center Square that the district, which is the second largest in the nation, already practices what Senate Bill 98 is trying to accomplish across the state: Federal immigration enforcement would be required to notify schools when agents are coming onto campus.

SB 98, also known as the Sending Alerts to Families in Education (SAFE) act, authored by state Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez, D-Pasadena, would require a notice to California schools if immigration enforcement is coming onto campus.

LAUSD will also give students “Know Your Rights” cards so they can be better equipped to respond to possible ICE enforcement. The district has also stated that there will be online classes for students who are fearful of attending school in person.

California State University, Los Angeles, has also provided resources for students if they are approached by ICE agents on campus.

The university's website states that if an immigration officer approaches a student, they are to “notify the Cal State LA designees immediately.” If the officer is requesting information or documents, the website says to fill out a form depicting the incident.

The form requests the student's contact information and then details of the encounter: the name and badge number of the officer, their contact information and a description of the request.

“The CSU is deeply committed to ensuring that academic opportunities are available to all students, regardless of immigration status. Core to the CSU mission is providing a space where all students feel welcomed and safe as they pursue their education,” Erik Hollins, executive director of strategic communications at CSU, told The Center Square. “The CSU will do everything we can to support our undocumented community.”

This has also become a priority in the nation's fifth-biggest school district.

The Clark County School District in Nevada has struck a deal with ICE to not conduct raids or arrests in schools in Las Vegas and other surrounding counties.

