Hot dog eating contest legend downs 70.5 franks to reclaim title

Published by Just The News / Steven Richards 4 de julio, 2025

Joey Chestnut reclaimed his title on Friday at the annual July 4th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest after eating 70.5 franks, marking his 17th win in the last 18 events.

The legendary competitor consumed nearly double the number of hot dogs as the winner at last year’s event and was just shy of breaking the all-time record of 76 hot dogs and buns. Last year’s victor finished with 46.5 dogs and buns.

Chesnut was unable to qualify last year because he signed a sponsorship with Impossible Foods, a rival of Nathan’s. Last month, however, Chesnut announced the companies had come to an agreement on sponsorships.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest. This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life," Chestnut wrote on X.

