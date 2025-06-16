Singer says Dodgers tried stopping her from singing Spanish version of US national anthem

Published by Just The News 16 de junio, 2025

A singer has accused a representative for the Dodgers of trying to stop her from singing Spanish version of U.S. national anthem on Saturday evening.

Nezza, who was wearing a Dominican Republic shirt while performing, says she sang the Spanish version anyway but speculated that the effort to stop it was due to the anti-ICE protests.

"I didn’t think I’d be met with any sort of no," Nezza said in her TikTok video. "Especially because we’re in L.A. and with everything happening. I’ve sang the national anthem many times in my life, but today, out of all days, I could not."

The team has not commented on the matter.