Learn how to achieve a restful sleep with these 5 tips

Published by Redaccion 22 de mayo, 2025

As the years go by, getting a restful sleep becomes a cherished goal to face daily challenges. However, in the face of obligations such as work and studies, it can become a real challenge.

If you have trouble falling asleep and have finally decided to improve your habits, we share the 5 best tips that will help you sleep better, boost your productivity, mood and therefore, your overall health.

5 tips to fall asleep

With these simple tips, you will not only rest better, but you will see greater well-being and also decrease the likelihood of suffering from chronic diseases resulting from the absence of rest.

1. Establish a sleep routine: Setting a daily bedtime and wake-up time will help you regulate your biological clock. With consistency, you can reinforce your natural sleep cycles. This also applies to weekends. However, if it is your time of distraction, you can adjust them to share with family and friends.

2. Create the perfect sleep environment: If your goal is to fall asleep, your room should be an ideal sanctuary for rest, and among this highlights having a comfortable mattress and pillow for you. As well as curtains that do not allow the entry of sunlight, or at night, of external light. Do not forget to keep your room ventilated and with a temperature that allows you to feel in total comfort.

3. Avoid screens before bedtime: Before going to sleep, do you stare at your cell phone for hours? This is a habit that should be minimized. Staying too long in front of screens that emit blue light can alter the production of melatonin, which is the hormone that regulates sleep. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid it.

A man turns his cell phone upside down to avoid distractions before going to sleep.Pixabay.

4. Don't consume heavy food or caffeine at night: Heavy foods and caffeinated beverages often alter the quality of sleep. So it is advisable to avoid coffee, black tea or energy drinks after 6:00 pm.

5. Exercise but not before bedtime: Exercising will keep you fit and reduce the likelihood of illness. However, if you tend to do it close to bedtime, it is not beneficial, as at night it can activate your body instead of relaxing it.