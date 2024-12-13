'Astro Bot' by Japan's Team Asobi wins Game of the Year at the Games Awards

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

The video game Astro Bot claimed the prestigious Game of the Year title at the Game Awards on Thursday. The top honor was awarded to developer Team Asabi, a studio under Sony Entertainment's parent company.

With this Game of the Year (GOTY) award, Sony and Playstation have now won three such awards and become the video game production and distribution conglomerate with the most GOTYs in its history.

Astro Bot is a dynamic platform game, a genre in which the Japanese developers have enormous experience, which takes as a reference and scenario the universe of Sony's most acclaimed franchises for its Playstation console.

Along with the GOTY, Astro Bot and Sony also won four other awards, including best direction, best family game and best action-adventure game.

The game, with production directed by Nicolas Doucet, competed for this title with Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Black Myth: Wukong, a major action-role-playing production produced by Chinese company Game Science, had every chance of winning the award due to its strong impact on gamers thanks to its story, inspired by Chinese mythology, and its challenging gameplay. It won the popular vote award at this edition of the awards.