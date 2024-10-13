Trump shows muscle before big crowd in Kamala Harris' home state

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump chose a unique location for a rally in the final stretch of the presidential campaign: the California desert, in Coachella, a place better known for music festivals than support for the former president.

However, despite the intense heat of the day, a large crowd turned out to hear the former president who gave a lengthy speech in which he criticized his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Democratic politicians from California by addressing issues such as high taxes, illegal immigration and the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

"For all the working people struggling under the highest-tax state in the nation, we will have large tax cuts for workers, and we will have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on social security benefits for our seniors," promised the former president, who later said that Californians will go to the polls to send a message to the world about Democrats.

"Whether you are Democrat, Republican, or Independent, this election is your chance to send a message to the world that the people of California are not going to take it any longer."

Trump also shared a patriotic message throughout his speech. He also promised to deport criminal aliens. He said he will work hard to "rescue California" from Democratic policies.

"We are not going to let Kamala Harris do to America what she did to California,” Trump said.

"Under the Trump administration, we will put American citizens first, American children first, American patients first, American taxpayers first, American workers first, and American communities first. But we will put communists, marxists, and fascists last," he insisted.

Election experts said that, despite Coachella being a unique place for Trump to hold a rally less than a month before the election, the decision was smart from a strategic standpoint, as several close races are being contested in California that could swing the makeup of the House of Representatives.

Republicans are hoping to maintain their six seats in the Golden State.

While Trump appeared in the Democratic-controlled 25th Congressional District, the impact of the rally is likely to reach voters in neighboring districts, having an impact on competitive races in California.

"Republicans and Democrats are spending money and campaigning in a half-dozen contests where early voting is currently taking place, including the 13th, 22nd, 27th, 41st, 45th, and 47th districts," reported The Hill.

The speech also served Trump well as a pop culture jab, with actor Dennis Quaid endorsing the former president.

"Are we going to be a nation of law and order or wide open borders? Which is it? Because it's time to pick a side," said Quaid, who received a standing ovation from the audience.