Majority of voters distrust electoral system and fear possible irregularities in November

A person in front of a sign posted outside a polling place on the day of the Nevada 2024 presidential primary election. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP .

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

A poll by PR/PBS News/Marist reveals that 58% of Americans are worried or very worried about the possibility of voter fraud in the November election.

Partisan concerns about fraud

Concerns about voter fraud vary significantly across political affiliations. A remarkable 86% of Republicans and 55% of Independents expressed concern about the possibility of voter fraud. In comparison, only 33% of Democrats reported being concerned about this.

The issue of non-citizen voting has also emerged as a major concern within the Republican Party. According to the survey, 81% of GOP respondents expressed notable concern about the possibility of non-citizen voters casting their ballots. This concern extends to independent voters as well, 53% of whom shared the same concern. In contrast, only 25% of Democrats showed concern in this regard.

Foreign interference and confidence in the postal service

Another issue that generates concern among voters is international interference in elections. Approximately 66% of Americans expressed being very concerned or worried about the possibility of foreign countries interfering in this year's election process. While only 34% of respondents did not share this concern.

Regarding the handling of election mail, 69% of respondents expressed confidence in the capacity of the country's Postal Service to deliver election materials to voters and officials in a timely manner. However, the remaining 30% are not as confident in the efficiency of the Postal Service in this regard.

Survey methodology

The survey, which was conducted between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1, included live interviews, text messages and online surveys of a total of 1,628 adults over the age of 18. The results are within a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points for the total sample, while the results for registered voters and likely voters have margins of error of plus or minus 3.5 and 3.7 percentage points, respectively.

As the election approaches, growing skepticism about election integrity could influence voter turnout and behavior, highlighting the importance of addressing these concerns before Election Day.