Apple to invest $500 billion and Trump welcomes it

24 de febrero, 2025

Apple announced it will invest more than $500 billion in facilities and services in the country and create around 20,000 jobs over the next four years.

"We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a communiqué.

Among its plans, the Cupertino, California-based company reported that it will build a new factory in Texas.

"From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing," Cook added.

Specifically, that new advanced manufacturing plant it will erect in Texas - aimed at server production - will be located in Houston.

Other states that will benefit from Apple's investments are Michigan, California, ArizonaNevada, Iowa, Oregon, North Carolina and Washington.

Trump welcomes Apple investments

Through a statement on Truth Social, Donald Trump thanked Cook and Apple for the new investments they will make in the country.

"Apple has just announced a record 500 billion dollars investment. This reason, faith in what we are doing, without wich, they wouldn't be investing ten cents. Thank you, Tim Cook and Apple!," wrote the President.

With these new investments, Apple would receive big tax breaks and permits from the Trump Administration. In December, the president promised to grant aid to those individuals or companies investing at least $1 billion in the country.

"Any person or company that invests $1 billion or more in the United States of America will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including but not limited to all environmental approvals," Trump said, aiming to attract companies to the country.