Most US citizens and those working in the country must file their tax return for 2024. With the deadline approaching, the obligation depends on several factors, such as gross income, marital status and age.

According to tax preparation platform TurboTax, you are only exempt from filing a return if certain criteria are met (each case is individual, so we recommend consulting with a specialist):



If the income is less than the standard deduction and you have no other type of income that requires tax filing, such as self-employment income.

If you only receive Social Security benefits , you generally do not need to file, unless you have additional income that makes your benefits taxable.

If you are claimed as a dependent on someone else's return, you may need to file if your income exceeds the standard deduction or if you have unearned income exceeding $1,350 in 2025.

If you are single, under age 65 and have no special circumstances such as self-employment income, you could be exempt if your income does not exceed $164,660.

Why should the return be filed even if it is not required?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recommends filing even if it's not a requirement, as you could qualify for tax benefits, such as:

- Earned income tax credit (EITC).

- Child tax credit.

- Education credits.

- Refund of overpaid taxes.

You may also be eligible for a refund if taxes were withheld on wages or estimated tax payments were made during the year.