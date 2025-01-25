The six most sought-after jobs in 2025 and how to prepare yourself for them

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 25 de enero, 2025

The technology, health and artificial intelligence sectors are among the big bets for this and the coming years in the labor market.

Like everything else, the job market is also evolving, but this year it is doing so with a trend toward A.I., health and technology. If you want to grow your knowledge in an area that is expected to be in high demand in 2025 and the years to come, we complied a list of six jobs that will be the most sought after according to experts:

The most in-demand jobs of 2025

Specialists in artificial intelligence and machine learning: Investments in artificial intelligence are expected to skyrocket this year, and some governments are betting big on them. If you are passionate about or want to get into automation and systems creation, this may be the ideal area.

How to prepare yourself: Coding languages such as Python, knowledge in programming or the management of artificial intelligence tools are essential to know in this field. Due to the importance of this area nowadays, you can get classes via the internet or in person.

Software developers: Each day, more and more companies rely on applications and platforms to improve their operations, sales or processes. So if you love the world of software development, every minute spent learning will be worth it.

How to prepare yourself: In addition to time, it is essential to learn languages such as JavaScript, C++ and Ruby. Not to mention keeping an eye on the latest trends. You can't be left behind.

Cybersecurity professionals: No one wants to have their data leaked or stolen, or be a victim of cyber threats. Cybersecurity professionals have become a key player for companies. If that's what you're interested in, it's a good area to train in.

How to prepare yourself: Know about security protocols, understand how the world of cryptography and networks moves. Certifications in CISSP or the CEH are a must in this industry.

Mental health and wellness specialists: Tending to mental health is booming, and it is no longer taboo for many. If you are more inclined towards the health area, training in psychology, therapy and wellness is a good option.

How to prepare yourself: Attending a university, either in person or online, will be key for you to obtain your degree or postgraduate degree. Not only will it help you professionally, but it will also develop your interpersonal skills and how to work effectively with those who require it.

Sustainability and renewable energy experts: The adoption of sustainable practices resonates more and more every day. If you are interested in clean energy and a greener future, becoming an expert in these areas is a must. Every day, more companies and countries are betting on this field.

How to prepare yourself: Training in environmental engineering or something related to renewable energy will allow you to grow and find those opportunities that interest you so much.

Digital marketing: This profession will always be a good option for growth. Every day, more and more companies require specialists in this area to conquer other objectives. It is no longer an option, but a necessity.

How to prepare yourself: Knowing about digital platforms, SEO, SEM or data analysis is a big plus. So are automation tools. It's a field that requires being up to date with the latest trends so as not to be left in the past.

Skills to excel in 2025

Regardless of the career or areas you want to bet on, there are skills that will serve you to enter the labor market, and above all keep you up to date. Among them are:

Critical thinking: This will help you analyze and come up with solutions to problems so you don't stagnate. It is something that will serve you in your daily life, your studies or with any professional goal you want to achieve.

Continuous learning: Although having a learning base is fundamental, something new is invented every day. Don't just stick with what you learned last year. Read, research and continue to educate yourself.

Clear and effective communication

Do you have problems when expressing yourself or stage fright? There are courses such as public speaking that can help you overcome these obstacles.

If your goal is to prepare yourself or enter the job market, don't leave anything for later. Information for your professional growth can be found online or in a classroom at a college or university. Opportunities are out there and even on the internet. Don't get distracted, look for them.