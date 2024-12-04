TelevisaUnivision announces hundreds of layoffs and restructuring of its top management

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

"Finally, I want to acknowledge that workforce changes will also take place across the company this week." With those words at the end of an internal email announcing changes at the top of TelevisaUnivision, Daniel Alegre, CEO of the Hispanic media company, announced further staff cuts. "While these decisions are never easy, we are committed to supporting everyone through their transition."

Alegre did not state the exact number of layoffs but sources close to the matter told Deadline that it is between 5% and 9% of the staff. Others estimated that 120 people would be affected, both in the United States and Mexico, according to AFP. Forbes estimates the company has about 14,000 employees.

The announcement follows a series of recent cuts. In January of this year it laid off 200 employees in different departments, in addition to some of its emblematic figures. In September, the group announced that it would not renew the contract of the well-known journalist Jorge Ramos, who had been co-anchor of Noticiero Telemundo for 38 years. Months later, several longtime correspondents reached agreements to retire.

Just last week, the company announced new layoffs. María Martínez-Guzmán also announced her resignation. This was followed by the step aside of the head of Local in the USA, Jesús Lara, which led Alegre to "reorganize the U.S. local teams.” Among other changes, he reported the creation of the Global Content Organization department, which will be headed by José Luis Fabila.

The Los Angeles Times has since added news anchor Maity Interiano, chef Jesús Díaz and reporter Roger Borges to the list of staff departures.

Alegre took over as CEO in September, replacing Wade Davis, who had been with the company since the $4.8 billion merger of Televisa and Univision. According to media reports at the time, the change of CEO was due to lower-than-expected revenues.

After just over two and a half months in the role, the new Mexican executive outlined the goals of the changes as fostering "integration and collaboration," prioritizing content, and cultivating a new "culture" of growth.