Inflation rate in September drops to 2.4%

10 de octubre, 2024

Inflation rose 2.4% from year-ago levels, down slightly from 2.5% in August. This was reported by the CPI index published by the Department of Labor.

In addition, it was learned that the housing index rose 0.2% in September on a month-over-month basis, while the food index increased 0.4%. These two indexes accounted for more than 75% of the overall monthly increase across all items.

"The food at home index increased 0.4 percent in September and the food away from home index rose 0.3 percent over the month," the report highlighted.

The energy index fell by 1.9% during the month after declining by 0.8% the previous month.

The latest round of data is the last to be released before the presidential election and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's campaign team indicated, in a statement obtained by AFP, that the figures released are much higher than the 1.4% inflation which was recorded when the former president left the White House.

Less than a month before the November 5 presidential election, concerns about the economy remain high. Inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, the highest since the early 1980s.