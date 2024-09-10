Job Creators Network criticizes the Biden-Harris economic crisis with a huge billboard in Times Square

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

Hours before the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump begins, the nation's largest small business group, Job Creators Network, unveiled a rotating billboard in Times Square highlighting the economic crisis brewing under the Biden-Harris administration.

Washington, D.C. (September 10, 2024)-To coincide with Tuesday's debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the Job Creators Network is putting up a rotating billboard in Times Square pointing out the economic realities of the current administration.https://t.co/W3JTfVu2n3 - Job Creators Network (@JobCreatorsUSA) September 10, 2024

The ads aim to "dismantle campaign spin from the Democrats by showing how consumer prices are still rising even as the inflation rate falls," and show via graphs how the cost of ground beef, electricity and rent have skyrocketed since the Biden-Harris duo took office in January 2021. "Plotting actual prices alongside the inflation rate on the same graph. The ads refer to the difference as 'Kamala's Misery Gap,'" the group noted.

‘The Democrats are attempting to hoodwink the American people’

Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, said in a statement:



"The Democrats are attempting to hoodwink the American people into believing that consumer prices are falling by pointing to the moderating inflation rate. But anyone who goes to a grocery store anecdotally knows this is not the case," Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, said in a statement."



"Our rotating billboard in Times Square features the real economic data behind the sentiment, visually charting how prices of everything from electricity to food are up big time under the current Biden-Harris administration."

Last week, the Job Creators Network released a video in which it further criticized the current administration's management and claimed that companies calculate prices based on their cost of production, which the government is not clear on.

"When a company decides what to charge for a jar of peanut butter, it has to consider the prices they pay for peanuts, oil, salt, packaging, transportation, and what they have to pay their employees to make the peanut butter. … All of those things go into the final price we see on the shelf. Government data shows the price of these input costs have increased at the same elevated rate as consumer costs under the Biden-Harris administration. Food manufacturers and grocers are simply passing along their higher costs to consumers to stay profitable."