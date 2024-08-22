Central bankers meet in Wyoming ahead of possible rate cuts in September

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 22 de agosto, 2024

Today in Jackson Hole, Wyoming the annual conference of the world's central banks begins, a crucial event for the global economy, where every year important discussions on future monetary policies are expected.

This meeting - which brings together the world's leading central bankers, such as those of the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank - comes at a time of high expectation ahead of possible interest rate cuts in September, and that is the focus of attention this year. The eyes of the world are on how the banks plan to manage persistent inflation and growing concerns about economic growth.

In the weeks leading up to the event, there has been a growing debate over whether now is the right time to start lowering interest rates.

Leaders of major central banks will speak

The Jackson Hole meeting is known for being a forum where future monetary policy strategies are announced and discussed, generating great interest in financial markets and among economic analysts.

The conference, which will span several days, will include presentations and discussions on a wide range of topics, from monetary and fiscal policy to global economic challenges, such as climate change and economic inequality. Speeches by the leaders of major central banks are expected to provide clues about their short- and medium-term plans, and how these could influence economies around the world.

This year's event marks a turning point in central banks' response to recent economic crises, and decisions made here could have a lasting impact on the direction of the global economy.