Warren Buffett's conglomerate already holds more Treasury bills than the Federal Reserve itself

9 de agosto, 2024

Warren Buffet, and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway, already hold more U.S. Treasury bills than the Federal Reserve itself. The entrepreneur has up to $234.6 billion in short-term Treasury investment bonds, according to the latest data.

By buying $229.5 billion in Treasury bills and fixed-maturity securities in the first six months of the year, Berkshire surpassed the Federal Reserve in its investment in these bills. The Fed holds $195.3 billion in Treasury bills, according to the latest reports.

Treasury bills are among the investments Warren Buffett favors in his financial portfolio. These bills have very low investment returns, but they have almost non-existent risk, as they are usually backed by the federal government.

What is interesting now is that now, with the Federal Reserve holding interest rates between 5.25% and 5.5%, the yield on these bills has increased. As of Aug. 2, three-month bills had a yield of 5.05%; six-month bills, 4.68%; and 12-month bills, 4.18%.