Economy

Elon Musk's xAI raises $6 billion in new capitalization

The investment raises the company's valuation to $24 billion.

Elon Musk
Cordon Press
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 28, 2024
Less than a minute

xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, reported that it achieved an investment of $6 billion with the participation of companies such as Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal and Kingdom Holding, among others.

"xAI will continue on this steep trajectory of progress over the coming months, with multiple exciting technology updates and products soon to be announced. The funds from the round will be used to take xAI’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies", xAI said in a statement published on its official website.

This latest capitalization, which includes well-known venture investors and a Saudi prince, raises the total valuation of the company - according to AFP - to 24 billion dollars, based on a figure prior to the injection of funds from 18 billion dollars cited by Musk himself.

According to AFP, earlier this month Musk told investors that he planned to build a supercomputer dubbed a "computing gigafactory" to support the development of xAI. The supercomputer in question would be "at least four times the size of the largest GPU clusters that exist today."

Topics:

Recommendation

Comida rápida

"Fast food as a luxury": Biden-era inflation leads the Big Mac to almost double its price

Coche

The average age of vehicles is increasingly older due to high prices

Joe Biden, presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Biden announces student debt forgiveness for another 160,000 borrowers

El Inter de Milán celebra el gol de Marko Arnautovic en la victoria frente al Atlético de Madrid en la ida de los octavos de final de la UEFA Champions League 2024.

The American fund Oaktree takes control of Inter Milan

Las acciones de Trump Media cayeron en picada luego de que la compañía registrara pérdidas de $327,6 millones en el primer trimestre

Trump Media shares plummeted after the company posted a $327.6 million loss in the first quarter

Janet Yellen, secretaria del Tesoro de Estados Unidos

Janet Yellen assures that the US and Europe must respond in a 'strategic and united way' to China's industrial excess capacity

Entrada de los estudios de Pixar, donde 75 personas perdieron en mayo de 2023 su empleo debido a la crisis de Disney.

Pixar announces it will lay off 175 employees

Mapa de libertad

Economic freedom, the engine for the success of several U.S. states

El presidente Javier Milei planea reunirse con Zuckerberg y otros líderes de gigantes tecnológicos en Silicon Valley a finales de mayo

President Javier Milei plans to meet with Zuckerberg and other tech giant leaders in Silicon Valley at the end of May