Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, accusing the company of abandoning its humanitarian mission

The lawsuit had been filed in February and was being handled by a California state court, although the door remains open for it to be refiled.

Elon Musk dropped a lawsuit he had filed against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman. The Tesla founder filed the litigation in February, accusing the company of allegedly breaching its contract and abandoning its mission to create AI technology for the benefit of humanity. However, as the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” it may be filed again.

The news comes within hours of a hearing in which the judge was to consider whether or not the case should be dismissed.

As for the content of the lawsuit, Musk alleged that the first OpenAI team had set out to develop general artificial intelligence for the “benefit of humanity,” a mission that was abandoned in recent times to allegedly become a “for-profit entity largely controlled by major shareholder Microsoft,” according to CNBC.

The announcement came just a day after Musk charged Apple over its alliance with OpenAI. The deal, announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), involves the integration of OpenAI into the next version of the popular operating system known as iOS 18. OpenAI will integrate ChatGPT into Apple products, including Siri, the voice assistant.

The issue reportedly divided even top company executives, who feared the creation of an “uncontrolled chatbot.”

"If Apple integrates OpenAI at the operating system level, then Apple devices will be banned from my companies. This is an unacceptable security breach. It is patently absurd that Apple is not smart enough to create its own AI and yet is able to guarantee that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy,” Musk wrote on his X account.

"Apple has no idea what is really going on once they hand over your data to OpenAI. They are betraying you,” he added.