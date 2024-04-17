Dubai collapses under flooding after historic rains

In 24 hours, about 5.59 inches of water accumulated and flooded the streets and the airport of the Emirati city.

Heavy rains hit the United Arab Emirates and the Persian Gulf region and caused floods that collapsed the city of Dubai in an unprecedented way. The desert city changed its appearance for a day and became a city surrounded by water, making it impossible to travel by car.

🚨 Última hora 🔴 Tremendas imágenes de lo ocurrido hoy en #Dubai pic.twitter.com/C5ybAU1u2e — ULTIMA HORA Magdalena Contreras (@ULTIMAHORA_MC) April 17, 2024

The images of the floods went viral on social networks. Especially those in which the city's international airport can be seen completely flooded. The port authorities had to cancel all check-ins for flights departing from Dubai. On the runways, planes could barely cab and were creating big waves as they passed over the runways.

Estas imágenes en Dubái son aterradoras. 🙏pic.twitter.com/N2ACoFjHx8 — David Baquero (@DavidBaquero1) April 17, 2024

On the city's streets, cars were also unable to circulate. The modern, almost futuristic city replete with neo-futuristic skyscrapers such as the Burj Khalifa and the Burj Al Arab, raised in the desert, turned into a swamp. Vehicles had to be abandoned on the roadway. On Tuesday, an accumulation of 5.59 inches of water was measured. This water is what, on average, Dubai receives in a year and a half, only this time it fell in a single day.

Y esto es el puerto de Dubai, antiguo aeropuerto 😂 pic.twitter.com/apZZLGpmNa — INMA GC (@ben_inma) April 17, 2024

For these reasons, the city lacks the necessary infrastructure to cope with this amount of water. According to a local correspondent of The Guardian, many of the streets in the Emirati city do not have a sewer system for water drainage, due to a lack of necessity. When compared to a US city such as Dallas, Texas, which receives at least once every year similar amounts of rainfall to this event in Dubai, without causing a fraction of the damage.

The torrents in Oman are worse than in Dubai. No jokes..pic.twitter.com/O6DGA8sFMe — Henry Kabogo 💧 ❄ 🇰🇪 (@Kabogo_Henry) April 17, 2024

The United Arab Emirates was not the only place in the Arabian Peninsula affected by these rains. In Oman and Bahrain, large amounts of water also fell. In Oman, according to AFP, at least 18 people died as a result of this episode of torrential rains.