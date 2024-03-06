Drag performer RuPaul brings his LGBTQ+ mobile library to Florida to challenge DeSantis' anti-indoctrination policies

The Rainbow Book Bus says it aims to distribute books to places with "reduced access to them."

Television producer and drag performer RuPaul is bringing his new mobile library of books promoting LGBTQ+ culture to Tallahassee in what appears to be a challenge to policies implemented by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

RuPaul recently announced that he is one of three business partners behind Allstora, an online bookstore that reportedly seeks to elevate "all marginalized voices." Likewise, he presented a new project called The Rainbow Book Bus, a mobile library that, according to the official website, seeks to distribute books in places with "reduced access to them."

"The Rainbow Book Bus aims to promote and protect access to representative books and media for queer communities and anyone impacted by anti-inclusive legislation," the project states.

The bus tour includes several cities in the country, including Tallahassee, Florida, where its governor, Ron DeSantis, signed the Florida Parental Rights in Education, which reinforces parental rights in raising their children and limits instructions on sexual orientation or gender identity to children beyond the third grade.

"Parents' rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children. Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old," DeSantis said in the past.

Florida's governor has also stressed that the term "book ban" is misleading since the law allows parents to object to certain school materials. In these cases, the school district evaluates the material and decides whether it is inappropriate or can be returned to the library.

DeSantis shows some books with inappropriate content in schools

Last year, the governor responded to left-wing accusations about the alleged book ban by holding a press conference in which he presented evidence of the number of books with explicit content found in educational institutions.

"Exposing the 'book ban' hoax is important because it reveals that some are attempting to use our schools for indoctrination," he said just before showing some texts with pornographic, violent and inappropriate content.