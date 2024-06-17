Society

Don Omar announces that he has cancer

The Puerto Rican singer did not give details about his condition.

Don Omar en concierto
(Cordon Press)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 17, 2024
Puerto Rican singer William Omar Landrón, better known as Don Omar, announced that he has cancer. The information was made known through a post on Instagram.

"Today yes, but tomorrow I won't have cancer. Good intentions are well received. See you soon," Landrón wrote in the message posted on the social network.

In the image, his arm appears wearing an identification bracelet from Orlando Health in the United States. However, the singer did not give details about what type of cancer he has or how long he has known the diagnosis.

 

The artist behind songs like "Danza Kuduro," "Dale Don Dale," "Pobre Diabla" and "Salió el Sol" also did not specify if his Back To Reggaeton tour will be postponed, which is scheduled to begin its second phase on Aug. 7 in Oakland, Calif., and end on Sept. 15 in New York.

 

