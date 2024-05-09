Media

Disney+, Hulu and Max join forces to create a new streaming bundle

The offer will arrive this summer in the U.S. and can be purchased on Disney+, Hulu and Max, which, for the moment, will continue to maintain their separate applications and products.

The business of streaming platforms continues to increase. A couple of months ago, Warner Bros. Discovery, ESPN and Fox announced that they would join forces and create an offer to combine their content into a "innovative new platform," now, Max, Disney+ and Hulu who have stated that they will use this same strategy.

In this way, Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Entertainment assured that they will create a Disney+, Hulu and Max bundle that will be available in the United States starting this summer. With a price yet to be determined but which will include a significant discount, the new offer will have two plans, one with advertising and one without, and will include content from ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, Max, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight or Warner Bros., among many others.

The offer, Disney+ said in a statement, will be available on all three platforms (Hulu, Disney+ and Max) since, for the moment, the service will not have its own application. However, it remains an option to provide its users with "even more choice and value," as announced by Disney Entertainment's President, Direct to Consumer, Joe Earley:

On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value. This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.

A strategy for HBO and Disney+ to compete against Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?

The offer comes as Netflix still continues to reign in the streaming market. The platform, despite being the first to prevent its users from sharing accounts, has continued to increase its number of subscribers and profits.

Amazon Prime Video also presents a challenge for Max and Disney+ since its recent commitment to live broadcasting turned out to be very profitable and also increased its data significantly, surpassing Netflix in the United States as the company with the most subscribers a year ago.

Maybe that's why both Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney Entertainment have decided to create these two packages, similar to cable television, since combining their entertainment and sports content would allow them to compete more aggressively against their main rivals. Warner Bros. CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games of Warner Bros. Discovery JB Perrette said that "it will help drive incremental subscribers":

This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention. Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.

