World

Despite the concerns of security experts, the Pentagon downplays the arrival of Russian warships to Cuba

The Department of Defense considers this to be “a routine naval visit.” Analysts say Moscow is sending a message to Washington.

A pesar de las preocupaciones de los expertos en seguridad, el Pentágono le resta importancia a la llegada de buques de guerra rusos a Cuba
Los marines rusos hacen guardia en la parte superior del submarino ruso de propulsión nuclear Kazán, parte del destacamento naval ruso que visita Cuba, llega al puerto de La Habana el 12 de junio de 2024. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
June 13, 2024
1 minute read

Despite warnings from security experts about what they consider a delicate situation, the Pentagon downplayed the arrival of Russian warships to Cuba, with U.S. officials ensuring that it is an operation that will not go beyond “a routine naval visit.”

At this Wednesday’s press conference, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh assured that the arrival of the Russian naval flotilla in Havana does not represent a threat to the United States since this situation has occurred on multiple occasions over the years.

However, the official acknowledged that U.S. military assets had been following Russian ships on their way to Cuba along with the help of international allies.

“We’ve been tracking the Russians’ plans for this,” said deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh.

According to ABC News, six warships from the United States, Canadian, and French Navy monitored the transit of Russian warships to Cuba.

“They included the U.S. Navy destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Delbert Black, USS Truxton, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stone, the Canadian frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec, and a French Lafayette class frigate,” the report reads.

Singh also explained that the United States will constantly monitor foreign vessels operating near the country’s territorial waters, even if they do not consider them a threat.

“This is not a surprise we’ve seen them do this these type of port calls before and these are routine naval visits that we’ve seen under different administrations,” the official said. “We’re always constantly going to monitor any foreign vessels operating near U.S. territorial waters.”

However, even as the United States downplays Russian warships, some security experts say Moscow is trying to provoke Washington.

Rebekah Koffler, a strategic intelligence analyst, said Putin could seek to position himself close to the United States at a time of rising tensions after Biden authorized Ukraine to use long-range American weapons to attack Russian territory.

“If something goes wrong and Ukraine strikes critical targets in Russia close to major cities, the Russian military can enable the Cubans to strike targets inside the U.S. or U.S. interests,” Koffler said.

Benjamin Gedan, director of the Wilson Center’s Latin America program, also weighed in on Russia’s move: “The warships are a reminder to Washington that it is unpleasant when an adversary meddles in your near abroad.”

Topics:

Recommendation

El submarino ruso de propulsión nuclear Kazán (L) y la fragata de clase Almirante Gorshkov, parte del destacamento naval ruso que visita Cuba, llegan al puerto de La Habana

Russia sends warships to Cuba for military exercises and experts see it as a show of force to the United States

Fotografía de unos manifestantes con la bandera de Hamás que queman neumáticos durante una demostración cerca del puesto de control de Hawwara.

Hamas leader admits Palestinian civilians are pawns of the war: 'Necessary sacrifices'

Imagen de archivo publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 que muestra la continuación del combate de las FDI contra Hamás en la Franja de Gaza. Armas estadounidenses junto con el tuit de las IDF denunciando la relación de

False narrative about 'innocent civilians' in Gaza

Varias personas observan la fragata de clase Almirante Gorshkov, parte del destacamento naval ruso que visita Cuba, llegando al puerto de La Habana, el 12 de junio de 2024. El submarino ruso de propulsión nuclear Kazan -que no llevará armas nucleares- y otros tres buques navales rusos, atracarán en la capital cubana del 12 al 17 de junio. El inusual despliegue de militares rusos tan cerca de Estados Unidos -en particular el poderoso submarino- se produce en medio de grandes tensiones por la guerra en Ucrania, donde el gobierno respaldado por Occidente está luchando contra una invasión rusa.

Russian nuclear submarine Kazan and frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrive in Cuba

Fotografía de una manifestación pro-Palestina en Barcelona, España.

Palestinianism Began with Nazism And Today Is Based on Antisemitism, Sexism, Homophobia and Denial of Human Rights. So Why Is the Left So in Love with It?

Incendio en Kuwait

Kuwait: At least 49 dead in fire in residential building for immigrants

María Corina Machado y Edmundo González Urrutia

Venezuela: González Urrutia, María Corina Machado's candidate, destroys Maduro in the polls

Fuki, en una foto de archivo.

Japanese Fumihiko Maki, architect of one of the towers at Ground Zero in New York, dies

Imagen de Atena

Iran sentences cartoonist Atena Farghadani to six years in prison