CPAC Hungary: Santiago Abascal condemns the shamelessness of socialism

The president of Spanish political party Vox denounced the alliance between globalists, Islamists and communist tyrants. He was forceful in expressing his support for Israel in its fight against the terrorist group Hamas.

WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 25, 2024
Many of the world's foremost conservative leaders meet in Budapest, Hungary. The Center for Fundamental Rights hosted CPAC Hungary, the largest conservative international conference, for the third time. Leaders such as Santiago Abascal, president of Spanish political party Vox, participated in the event, which was also attended by Voz Media.

During his speech, Abascal referred to the letter posted by socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, assuring that he would take a few days to reflect on whether he should resign after a lawsuit about alleged corruption and influence peddling was filed against his wife, Begoña Gómez.

Abascal maintained that Sánchez is intending to victimize himself and maintained that this is the strategy that left-wing leaders use when society asks them to explain their actions.

"He has announced, victimizing himself, that he is taking a few days of rest and reflection to see if he resigns due to the multiple cases of corruption that his government has carried out. The shamelessness of socialism is incredible: they lie, they betray the people, they trample on the law, and when the people ask them for accountability, they present themselves as victims," ​​Abascal said.

'What unites them is hatred of our civilization'

In addition, Abascal highlighted the values ​​that are threatened by the left and progressivism: family, freedom, security and private property. “The current disguise is called globalism and woke culture. ... No matter how many disguises this new communism presents itself with, it cannot hide its hatred towards our civilization and its values,” Abascal said.

Meanwhile, he condemned the alliance between globalists, Islamists and communist tyrants. Abascal explained that this "new totalitarianism, exercised indifferently by political, economic or media power, uses the same forms of totalitarianism of the old millennium. In particular, demonizing those who dare to dissent, placing adjectives on us that seek our civil death."

"What unites them is hatred of our civilization. We are lucky to feel united by exactly the opposite: by the love of our country, by the love of our families, our roots and by the love of the faith of our parents. And when you fight for that, all fears disappear. It is important that our adversaries know: we are not afraid," Abascal said.

In that sense, he strongly supported Israel in its fight against the terrorist group Hamas: "Remember the people who remain kidnapped by the most ruthless and cruel terrorist organization on earth today," he highlighted.

