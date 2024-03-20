Poll: China remains top adversary for Americans

Forty-one percent of citizens identified the Asian country as the greatest threat to the U.S., followed by Russia and Iran.

There are several reasons behind the rivalry between the United States and China, fed by the desire to be the greatest world power. The two countries clash on economic, commercial and geopolitical issues, among others. Authorities in Washington, D.C., pay special attention moves from Xi Jinping's communist regime in order not to be overtaken. In fact, not only from the White House, but also among Americans, the Asian country is considered America's greatest adversary.

According to a Gallup poll, citizens once again designated China as the greatest rival facing the United States, although in percentage terms less than last year. In 2024, 41% of Americans rated the communist regime as the top adversary, down from 50% in 2023.

Some facts support the assertion of these more than four out of 10 citizens, such as the uncontrolled entry of Chinese nationals across the southern border, most of them men of military age, or the spy balloon from Beijing that flew over U.S. airspace. There is also concern about TikTok, the Chinese social network which Congress is moving to ban outright, which is a useful tool for China to monitor and acquire data from Americans.

Dividing the population by ideology or political affinity, there are two totally opposite positions regarding who is considered to be the main enemy of the United States. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans and 40% of independents position China as the top adversary, while that statement is supported by 18% of Democrats.

Russia falls and the Middle East grows

After China was singled out as the main enemy in the global tally by 41%, 26% of Americans positioned Russia as the greatest threat, although, as in the case of China, this record also decreases with respect to 2023. Last year, the nation led by Vladimir Putin, who has just secured one more term at the helm of the Kremlin, was selected as the main adversary by 32% of respondents.

The start of the war in Gaza, the result of the attacks perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist group against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, spurred American concern about the Middle East. Specifically, about one country: Iran. The country was considered the biggest threat to Americans by 9% in 2024, up from 2% in 2023, and even more so as it interferes in the conflict in Gaza with direct threats to the country and backing other terrorist groups to attack commercial ships. Another country in the region that also increased that record was Iraq (1%).

The United States, the biggest threat to Americans?

The most curious thing about the survey is how the percentage of respondents who identify the United States as the greatest threat to themselves increased. In 2023, 1% of citizens said so. This year, that figure rose to 5%.

North Korea was rated as the country's greatest adversary by 4% of citizens, down three points from 2023, while Israel and Ukraine were up two points from the previous year.