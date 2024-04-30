Society

Charlotte shooting leaves 3 police deputies dead and five officers wounded: One suspect shot and two others in custody

“Today we lost some heroes that were out there simply trying to keep our communities safe,” said Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Un tiroteo en Charlotte deja 3 alguaciles muertos y cinco oficiales heridos: uno de los sospechosos fue abatido y otros dos detenidos
Un tiroteo en Charlotte deja 3 alguaciles muertos y cinco oficiales heridos. (Captura de pantalla / ABC News)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 30, 2024
Three police deputies were killed in a shooting after a suspect opened fire on them during a U.S. Marshals Task Force investigation in Charlotte, N.C., according to the official announcement from local police.

The shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood at approximately 1:30 p.m. while officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In addition to the sheriff's deputies killed, five other officers were injured, one critically. In addition, one of the suspects, the man named on the arrest warrant- was shot, and two others who allegedly opened fire from the house were taken into custody and are being questioned.

All officers who were injured were immediately transported to hospitals. At 14:23, Police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene and urged residents to stay inside their homes.

“At least one shooting suspect was located deceased at the residence after clearing the scene,” police wrote on X (Twitter). “CMPD is questioning two other occupants of the home.”

There was also apparently at least one minor in the home, and it is still unclear at what point during the violent shooting the officers were killed.

“Today we lost some heroes that were out there simply trying to keep our communities safe,” said Johnny Jennings, chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He called the day the most violent he has experienced in his more than 32 years of service.

Although Jennings did not report what type of weapons the suspects used to open fire on the officers, he did indicate that one of the shooters opened fire with a “high-powered rifle.”

Charlotte authorities also weighed in on the tragic shooting.

“They lost their lives after they gave us the opportunity to be in a safe place,” said a visibly shocked Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “The most I can ask of our community is that we honor and respect them for all the work that they’ve done, for all the work that we’ll do, to make it possible for our city to be safer.”

