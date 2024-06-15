Catherine Middleton reappears in public for the first time since diagnosed with cancer

Princess Catherine Middleton made her first official appearance since she was diagnosed with cancer in March, this Saturday at the traditional Trooping Color Parade in London for the birthday of King Charles III, due to "progress" in her treatment.

The last appearance at an official event by the 42-year-old Princess of Wales and wife of the heir to the British crown, William, dates back to December. In January, she underwent abdominal surgery prior to the announcement of her cancer, the details of which are unknown.

Although her appearance had been announced by Kensington Palace the day before, the anticipation to see her after her confinement due to illness was noticeable in the air. Thus, she was loudly applauded upon her arrival at the military ceremony in honor of King Charles' birthday.

I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going… pic.twitter.com/J1jTlgwRU8 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2024

In a car accompanied by her husband and children

The Princess of Wales arrived by car accompanying her husband and her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - to enter Buckingham Palace before the parade. The ensemble chosen for the occasion was a white dress with a black and white bow, topped with a white-brimmed hat and pearl earrings.

Last year, Middleton made an appearance in a horse-drawn carriage and was part of the royal family photo from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with King Charles and other royals.