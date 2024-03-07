Brutal honesty, a birthday celebration and even an unexpected kiss between the first lady and another man: The best moments from the State of the Union over the years

Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and even Joe Biden starred in some of the most memorable editions of the event.

George Washington began the tradition of the State of the Union (SOTU) in 1790, and since then, almost all of his successors have continued the tradition. It underwent a period of changes before reaching the modern format under Woodrow Wilson, where the leaders are first received as heroes among applause and ovation, and then give the speech that everyone is waiting for. Over the years, many commanders in chief have made moments worth remembering.

More than 100 years have passed since this event took its modern format, a century full of memorable moments and others to be forgotten. Jokes, screaming, unexpected applause and even overly sentimental rhetoric, the SOTU has seen absolutely everything from the past 19 presidents.

Gerald Ford: “The state of the union is not good”

The year was 1975 in a United States that had just witnessed Watergate and the subsequent resignation of President Richard Nixon. In that context, and with presidential power that was inherited rather than elected, Gerald Ford had to appear before a Congress that was very affected by the political situation of the moment.

With this weight on his shoulders, Ford entered Congress, stood on the podium and was perhaps overly sincere before millions of people. “I must tell you…” he outlined, “that the state of the Union is not good.”

When President Gerald Ford gave this state of the union speech it was intended to shock the American people with the poor state of the economy. Today the national debt is 62 times higher. pic.twitter.com/Iv7icVdiuz — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) February 9, 2023

"Millions of Americans are out of work, recession and inflation are eroding the money of millions more. Prices are too high and the sales are too slow," he continued.

The message left everyone frozen, since historically, leaders had done everything possible to disguise difficult moments, accentuating the positive aspects and predicting an even better future.

Ronald Reagan's humor

Ronald Reagan made his sense of humor one of the pillars of his rhetoric throughout his political career. After addressing Congress in 1981, already recovered from the assassination attempt against him, "The Gipper" debuted in a State of the Union on Jan. 26, 1982. After receiving a shower of applause, he shook hands with Tip O'Neill and George H.W. Bush, then took his place at the podium.

After a few minutes, President Reagan highlighted the historical importance of the event. “President Washington began this tradition in 1790, after reminding the nation that 'the destiny of self-government and the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty is finally staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people,'” he began.

So far everything is in order, a quote from the first president is not something that fails in this type of speech. However, seconds later the following was allowed: “For our friends in the press, who place a high premium on accuracy, let me say: I did not actually hear George Washington say that.”

President Ronald Reagan’s best joke about George Washington!! pic.twitter.com/gbdVxNIGnG — iOS Pro (@iOS10Pro) March 6, 2021

Laughter erupted on Capitol Hill, and O'Neill shared a knowing smile with Bush after Reagan's joke. It wouldn't be the first time the president mocked his own age, something Walter Mondale experienced in 1984.

Reagan also had the luxury of inaugurating one of the most popular sections of the State of the Union. That same year, the Illinois native added a little spice to the show and inaugurated what is now known as a Lenny Skutnik moment. This simply involves bringing in guests with an emotional story, usually to reinforce a specific part of the speech. The Republican began the tradition precisely with Mr. Skutnik, a hero who saved a woman from drowning in the icy waters of the Potomac River.

'Happy Birthday, Mr. President'

Three years later, Reagan inadvertently starred in another of the event's most memorable moments. The then-oldest president to hold the office turned 74 on the same day he gave the 1985 SOTU.

"Anything is possible in America if we have the faith, the will, and the heart. History is asking us once again to be a force for good in the world. Let us begin in unity, with justice, and love," he concluded after 40 minutes.

Already coming down from the lectern, Senator Bob Dole invited him to get up again. Already with a surprised face, Reagan watched as Tip O'Neill gave the order to the congressman Robert H. Michel, who began with the chant that everyone present would later join in, singing "Happy Birthday" to the president.

It was President Reagan's 74th birthday when he gave the February 6, 1985, State of the Union address. Congress sang "Happy Birthday" and gave him a big card. Reagan: "Thank you making the 35th time I have been 39 the happiest of them all." pic.twitter.com/XS36khn1A4 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 25, 2021

Bill Clinton's strong message

Clinton received a severe setback in the 1994 midterm elections, when the GOP took a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. Since then, he was forced to move toward the center and work alongside Republicans in Congress.

The former Arkansas governor may have been the final remaining member of the old Democratic Party, and he made it known at the 1996 State of the Union. With Newt Gingrich and Al Gore behind him, he left a phrase that would scare a modern Democratic official.

“We know big government does not have all the answers. We know there's not a program for every problem. ... We have worked to give the American people a smaller, less bureaucratic government in Washington. And we have to give the American people one that lives within its means. The era of big government is over,” the president said.

Remember when Bill Clinton said this: (1/2) “We know big government does not have all the answers. We know there’s not a program for every problem. We know and we have worked to give the American people a smaller and less bureaucratic government in Washington. pic.twitter.com/lFRkLx20NH — La’Ron Singletary (@LaRon4Congress) October 23, 2022

To the screams: Obama's first experience in a SOTU

2009 was a historic year for the United States. In January, Barack Obama was sworn in as the first black president in the country's history. It follows that there were many things that former Illinois senator did for the first time. One of them was the State of the Union. Leaving aside the history of the event, his first experience on the podium was marked by an outburst.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) quickly welcomed the new president. While he was describing the foundations of his immigration initiative, Wilson did not hesitate and shouted, “You lie!” causing an immediate murmur in the room.

This wouldn't be Obama's only memorable moment during these kinds of speeches. In January 2015, the president indulged in bullying Republicans about the two presidential elections he won. “I have no more campaigns to do, I know because I won both,” unleashing applause from Democrats and angry glares among Republicans.

Trump receives unexpected applause and raises the bar for Lenny Skutnik moments

Donald Trump did not hesitate to bring his experience in show business to the State of the Union. The former president had a couple of memorable moments while standing on the congressional podium. The first took place in 2019, whcih was Trump's first speech after losing the House of Representatives in 2018.

“No one has benefited more from our thriving economy than women, who have filled 58% of the newly created jobs last year,” said the president, boasting about the country's economic momentum.

These words unleashed spontaneous applause from Democratic women, which surprised everyone present, even Trump. “You weren't supposed to do that!" he joked.

“All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before,” added the president, once again unleashing a standing ovation from Democratic women.

“Don't sit yet. You're going to like this,” Trump anticipated before they took their seats. “Exactly one century after Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in Congress than at any time before,” he concluded, unleashing one last general applause.

At the same time, in his last State of the Union, he took the tradition that Reagan started decades ago to another level. In addition to awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to journalist Rush Limbaugh live, Trump gave one family an emotional moment to remember.

Trump highlighted the work of Amy Williams, wife of Sergeant Townsend Williams, who was accompanying military families. Both she and her two children, Eliana and Rowan, had not seen their husband and father for seven months.

When the applause ended, and before they sat down, the president added, “Tonight, we have a very special surprise. I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight, and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.” Seconds later, in a scene worthy of a Hollywood movie, Williams appeared at the venue, hugged his children and kissed his wife, earning almost two minutes of applause.

Sorry? A kiss between Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff

Joe Biden also has his place on this list. The curious thing is that he is not the main character of his most memorable SOTU moment. In his second State of the Union, his wife Jill starred in an interesting exchange with Douglas Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, the current vice president.

It turns out that, when the first lady entered the venue wearing a flashy purple dress, she greeted Emhoff in an affectionate, perhaps too affectionate, way. She took him by the hand and proceeded to give him what seemed like a kiss on the lips. Everyone continued as if nothing had happened and proceeded to talk with those sitting nearby.

Of course, the comments were immediate and the image immediately went viral on social media. “Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff greet each other with… a kiss on the lips? Is this… normal?” asked one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.