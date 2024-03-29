The protest spread along Sixth Avenue and the Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan.

A pro-Palestine demonstration broke up a lavish fundraising event hosted by President Joe Biden in New York City, raising tensions in the Big Apple.

On Thursday night, a roster of former presidents and celebrities, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling, gathered at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall to support Biden’s presidential campaign.

However, the meeting was repeatedly interrupted by protesters chanting slogans such as: “Genocide Joe, it’s time to go!” and “Blood is on their hands!”

HAPPENING NOW: A huge crowd chants “Genocide Joe Has To Go!” in front of Radio City Music Hall where Biden is hosting his fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/FTRPnsZdHM — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2024

The protest, which extended along Sixth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, required the intervention of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers.

Pro-Palestinian protesters waving pride and Palestinian flags chant “down with the USA” outside Biden’s fundraiser in NYC pic.twitter.com/0G9qTzhNHN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 28, 2024

The pro-Palestinian protest was not the only challenge during the fundraiser. President Biden came under heavy criticism on social media for choosing to attend the lavish event instead of attending the wake of New York police officer Jonathan Diller, which also took place that same Thursday.

“Trump will be honoring the legacy of Officer Diller and paying respects to his family, friends, and the NYPD. Meanwhile, the Three Stooges—Biden, Obama, and Clinton—will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors,” criticized Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Other politicians and social media users also joined in the criticism, highlighting the difference in priorities between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and generating a debate about presidential responsibilities and commitment to sensitive issues such as public safety.

🚨 JUST IN: Joe Biden and his puppet master Barack Obama have arrived in NYC for a campaign fundraiser President Trump is also en route to NYC, but not to fundraise. Instead, he will be attending the funeral for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, 31, who died after being… pic.twitter.com/bsmEPas1vA — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 28, 2024

Today 4 living presidents are in NYC. 3 are going to a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert and Lizzo. 1 is at a wake for a slain NYPD Officer. Speaks Volumes pic.twitter.com/mqPiColwJV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2024