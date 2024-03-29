Politics

'Blood on your hands': Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Biden's New York fundraiser

The protest spread along Sixth Avenue and the Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan.

Manifestantes pro palestinos se reúnen frente al Radio City Music Hall antes de una recaudación de fondos para el presidente estadounidense Joe Biden
(Leonardo Munoz / AFP)
SABRINA MARTIN
March 29, 2024
A pro-Palestine demonstration broke up a lavish fundraising event hosted by President Joe Biden in New York City, raising tensions in the Big Apple.

On Thursday night, a roster of former presidents and celebrities, including Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling, gathered at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall to support Biden’s presidential campaign.

However, the meeting was repeatedly interrupted by protesters chanting slogans such as: “Genocide Joe, it’s time to go!” and “Blood is on their hands!

The protest, which extended along Sixth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, required the intervention of New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers.

The pro-Palestinian protest was not the only challenge during the fundraiser. President Biden came under heavy criticism on social media for choosing to attend the lavish event instead of attending the wake of New York police officer Jonathan Diller, which also took place that same Thursday.

“Trump will be honoring the legacy of Officer Diller and paying respects to his family, friends, and the NYPD.   Meanwhile, the Three Stooges—Biden, Obama, and Clinton—will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors,” criticized Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

Other politicians and social media users also joined in the criticism, highlighting the difference in priorities between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and generating a debate about presidential responsibilities and commitment to sensitive issues such as public safety.

