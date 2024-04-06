Economy

'Bidenflation': This is how much your groceries have increased since Joe Biden took office

'Biden-Mart.com' is a website where users can see how the price of various products have increased since the Democratic president took office.

inseguridad alimentaria
(Pexels)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 6, 2024
1 minute read

Trump's Super PAC, Make America Great Again Inc., launched a website to show, with comparative data from January 2021 to January 2024, how much prices have increased during Biden's time in office. The website, Biden-Mart.com. shows users how much groceries have increased since the Democratic president took office.

The increase is very striking. The site analyzes the price increases of more than two dozen grocery items that people purchase on a regular basis. If a person had purchased all the items on that list during Donald Trump's term in office, they would have paid a total of $107.81 (in January 2021). However, three years later, those same products have increased in price and today cost $168.16. That is a 55.98% increase.

Gráfico con la diferencia de precio de los distintos productos de la compra que aparecen en BidenMart.com.
(Voz Media)

Make America Great Again Inc. Spokesman Alex Pfeiffer told Daily Mail that this demonstrates how the Biden administration has been unsuccessful over the last three years in office: "Every time you go grocery shopping you are reminded of the failure of Bidenomics. Joe Biden's inflation is robbing hard-working Americans of their money," Pfeiffer said.

Inflation, a recurring theme in Trump's presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump agrees with this statement. The undeniable rise in inflation is one of the issues the former president has been focused on throughout his presidential campaign. Trump said in an interview on CNBC that it is a problem that is affecting more and more Americans:

People are going through hell. The middle class in our country has been routed and the middle class largely built our country and they have been treated very, very badly with policy. When I was president, I was doing a job, we’re going to start to pay off debt.

The price of groceries is not the only thing affected by the Biden administration's economic mismanagement. The increase in inflation has also affected the price of housing. It has been increasing for months, posing a new problem for the middle class which often cannot afford to buy a house.

All of this makes the American dream increasingly unattainable for many. A recent study revealed that, with inflation, the American dream now costs $3.4 million.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo de lingotes de oro apilados.

Gold price reaches new record of over $2,300

Castillo de Cenicienta situado en la plaza de Disney World Resort, el parque temático situado en Orlando, Florida.

Disney beats Nelson Peltz and keeps its board of directors

Logotipo de Amazon en un cartel. Imagen de archivo.

Amazon lays off hundreds of workers in its physical store sales and marketing and technology teams

Truth Social.

Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

Harvard

College tuition exceeds $90,000 per year for the first time

Ahora pagarás más por tu Whopper en California: el salario mínimo fijado en $20 en la comida rápida genera un aumento de los precios en los menús

A 'Whopper' of an increase: In California, the new minimum wage of $20 in fast food generates a considerable hike in menu prices

Economía

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rises 2.5%

Vivienda

Low supply and high prices: the housing problem in the United States that Biden worsens with regulations and bureaucracy

Una mano sosteniendo un móvil en el que sale la aplicación Truth Social para ser descargada en el celular.

Truth Social's parent company debuts big on Nasdaq: Share value soars over 45%