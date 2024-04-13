World

Biden says Iran could attack Israel 'sooner rather than later'

The president's words come at a time of maximum tension in the Middle East.

Biden dice que Irán podría atacar a Israel "más pronto que tarde"
(AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
April 13, 2024
1 minute read

President Joe Biden stated this Friday before the media that Iran could attack Israel at any time.

When asked how imminent the potential attack on Israel from Tehran is, Biden responded: "I don't want to get into secure information, but my expectation [is] sooner than later."

The U.S. president later warned Iran about its alleged attack plans: "Don't."

"We are dedicated to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel, we will help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed," Biden added, without clarifying whether the United States is willing to respond to a potential Iranian attack against Israel.

In recent days, Iranian officials have publicly threatened to attack Israel by air after a suspected Israeli strike hit Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria.

At least seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard were killed in that attack.

This Friday, in addition, Israel's anti-missile defenses were activated after several dozen rockets were launched against its territory from Lebanon in an attack orchestrated by militias belonging to the terrorist group Hezbollah, backed by Iran.

According to various reports, the Patriot and Iron Dome anti-missile systems intercepted between 40 and 50 rockets.

Meanwhile, amid the attacks, the United States announced that it is strengthening its presence in the Middle East by sending "additional assets" to strengthen Israel's defense.

Topics:

Recommendation

Joven con una bandera trans.

The German Parliament passes an ultrawoke law allowing people to easily change their gender

Clínica Tavistock, principal centro de reasignación de género en Reino Unido.

British government puts trans clinics under the microscope after receiving devastating report

Aborto en Europa

A majority of MEPs support the inclusion of abortion as a 'fundamental right'

Soldados de las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel, en la Franja de Gaza.

WSJ: US expects Iranian attack on Israel in the next two days

Chilean prosecutors claim Venezuelan dictatorship is behind kidnapping and murder of exiled opposition lieutenant Ronald Ojeda

¿Gran futuro para Argentina? Lo que se espera de la reunión entre Javier Milei y Elon Musk

Bright future for Argentina? What is expected from the meeting between Javier Milei and Elon Musk

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, durante una reunión en el Palacio Presidencial de Miraflores en Caracas

The United States and Venezuela secretly meet in Mexico to discuss the possibility of reimposition of oil sanctions

La magnate inmobiliaria vietnamita Truong My Lan (C) observa un tribunal en la ciudad de Ho Chi Minh

Vietnam sentences real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death for committing the largest billion-dollar fraud in the country's history

AMIA

Argentina: in a historic ruling, the Judiciary attributes the worst attack in its history to Iran and declared it a "terrorist state"