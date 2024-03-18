Politics

Biden campaign raises $53 million in February and accumulates $155 million in cash

The president and his team boast that almost 1.5 million people have donated to his re-election, many of them amounts less than $200.

Joe Biden's campaign announced that it raised $53 million during February. This is the highest amount ever raised by a Blue Party candidate during a month, which allows the current president's team to boast that it has 155 million available to spend. His rival on the Republican side, Donald Trump, has not yet made public his financial data for the past month, although the costs of pending legal proceedings are weighing him down significantly.

Trump's legal costs, "a huge, huge, huge advantage" for Biden

Beyond the money raised, those responsible for the campaign brag about the number of donors who have deposited money in the president's accounts. Biden himself stuck out his chest in an interview with WNOV 860 in Wisconsin: "The enthusiasm we are collecting as we travel the country is real. We’ve raised a whole lot of money. We have 1.5 million donors, including 500,000 are brand new, they’re small donors; 97% of the donations under $200."

February's haul is slightly less than Donald Trump spent on legal costs over the past year. A fact that Rufus Gridford, financial director of the Democratic candidate's campaign, has not been overlooked in statements collected by The Washington Post: "Every penny we raise now will go toward talking to voters, whether it's TV ads, online ads, or opening offices. Our opponents are spending tens of millions of dollars on legal fees. This is a huge, huge, huge advantage that we do have, and we're excited about it"

The president raised $10 million in the 24 hours after the SOTU

In a statement, Biden's campaign manager, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, boasted about the numbers : "We’re proud of the record-breaking fundraising machine we’ve built that is going toward reaching the voters about the stakes of this election – to expanding our footprint in the states, investing in paid media, and having our principals barnstorm the country. And we’re just getting started." Claims that he supported with the first data from March: only in the 24 hours after the State of the Nation address, the campaign received more than 10 million dollars in donations.

Chávez also remembered his rival, whose accounts do not work out, in his words: "Donald Trump and the RNC’s numbers and operation tell a different story – one of division, ineptitude, and a fundamental inability to build a coalition that can win 270 electoral votes. The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher for the future of this country, and our historic fundraising operation is making sure every voter knows these stakes come November."

