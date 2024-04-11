Society

Ben McLemore, former Portland Trail Blazers player, charged with sexual assault

The athlete traveled from Spain to Oregon, where he was jailed on Tuesday. A day later, he posted bail and was released.

Imagen de archivo de Ben McLemore durante su tiempo como jugador de los Portland Trail Blazer.
(Cordon Press)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 11, 2024
April 11, 2024

Ben McLemore, a former Portland Trail Blazers player, was charged with sexual assault on Tuesday. The athlete traveled from Spain to Oregon, where he was jailed Tuesday. His time in prison was short-lived, however, as he was released by Wednesday.

It all started on October 3, 2021. A woman accused the NBA player of sexually assaulting her in Lake Oswego. After a preliminary police investigation, police were able to identify McLemore as the alleged perpetrator.

However, details the Lake Oswego Police Department in a release, by then the player had relocated and was no longer playing for the NBA. In fact, the authorities allege, his continuous travels to China, Greece and, finally Spain, where he plays professionally for Club Baloncesto Breogán (Lugo), delayed the investigation.

Eventually, the Police Department was able to issue the arrest warrant and his current team gave McLemore permission to travel to Oregon to turn himself in. Police arrested him as soon as he arrived at Portland International Airport and charged him with the following charges: one felony count of first-degree rape, one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree.

According to ESPN, after his arrest, authorities transferred McLemore to the Multnomah County Detention Center and then sent him to the Clackamas County Jail. There, the player paid $50,000 of the $500,000 bail imposed on him, thus achieving probation. His trial is scheduled for July 1 in Oregon.

