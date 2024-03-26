Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after boat collision

Several vehicles fell into the Patapsco River. Investigation is underway to see if workers are trapped in the water.

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge partially collapsed and was closed to traffic after what Maryland authorities called an "incident" early Tuesday. The bridge, part of Interstate 695, crosses the Patapsco River in Baltimore Harbor.

"I can confirm at 1:35 a.m., Baltimore City police were notified of a partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water, at the Francis Scott Key Bridge," the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. For his part, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. asked for prayers for those affected.

We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation at the Key Bridge. I remain in contact with our emergency response team as well as state and local partners, including @MayorBMScott and @AACoExec. Response efforts are ongoing. Our prayers remain with all those impacted. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) March 26, 2024

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge," the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a statement at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday. "Traffic is being detoured."