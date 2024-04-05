Society

Authorities investigate one of the biggest heists in the history of Los Angeles

A group of thieves robbed a warehouse belonging to GardaWorld, a security company, and made off with $30 million in cash.

Sede del Departamento de Policía de Los Ángeles (LAPD).
LAPD (Google Maps)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 5, 2024
Less than a minute

Federal and local authorities are investigating one of the biggest heists in the history of Los Angeles valuing $30 million in cash.

The event occurred on the night of Easter Sunday. According to The Los Angeles Times, a group of thieves broke into a GardaWorld warehouse, located in the Sylmar neighborhood in the north of the city, and robbed a safe containing the money. Employees became aware of the robbery when they opened the safe.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene immediately after receiving an early morning alert. Authorities continue to investigate the robbery to find those responsible.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the biggest robbery in the Californian city took place two years ago, when a group of criminals held up a Brink's van and made off with some $100 million in various valuable items, such as jewelry. That case is still unsolved.

