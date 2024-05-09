Authorities reported that bad weather in Tennessee had caused the deaths of two people. Another fatality was reported in North Carolina.

The southeast of the country continues to register significant problems following the passage of several storms and tornadoes. The meteorological phenomenon left at least three dead this Wednesday, two in Tennessee and another in North Carolina.

The first reported victim was in Claiborne County, Tennessee. Bob Brooks, county sheriff, was the one who broke the news. According to reports, it happened in a town located an hour north of Knoxville and the accident was caused by one of the storms that arrived accompanied by strong winds that brought down several power lines and trees. One of those trees fell on the car of a 22-year-old man, ending his life.

Another person died in the city of Columbia, located in Maury County, south of Nashville. There, the National Weather Service warned of the probable passage of a tornado that would put the states of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee at risk until three in the morning this Thursday:

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee until 3 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/uv60ScrrAY — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 9, 2024

The phenomenon finally occurred and left, in its wake, a fatality as well as several injured people and a multitude of damaged houses. The situation reached such a level that Maury County 911 Deputy Director Lynn Thompson assured the AP that she could not provide details as they were "overloaded right now."

Maury Regional Health spokesperson Rita Thompson provided some more information. The worker reported that the hospital had received five patients, including the person who lost his life. Another person had serious injuries and the remaining three also arrived with injuries, although their lives were not in risk.

North Carolina reports one death due to storms

North Carolina also suffered significant complications from the storm. Gaston County, west of Charlotte, declared a state of emergency overnight Wednesday after the storm caused many downed power lines and downed trees.

In that same statement, the county reported that a person died after being crushed by one of the trees that fell on their car and whose rescue work was carried out by the New Hope Fire Department:

The New Hope Fire Department responded to an extrication with a tree down on a car. One person was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, while a second person was killed in the incident.

The alert will remain active for the next few hours. The National Weather Service in Nashville issued a warning assuring that episodes of tornadoes could occur and that flooding was expected at least until 7 a.m. Thursday in various areas of the state:

Tornado Warning including Gruetli-Laager TN and Palmer TN until 4:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/MeHtJW3XCh — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 9, 2024

Flash Flood Warning continues for Shelbyville TN, Tullahoma TN and McMinnville TN until 7:00 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/srsyaJwpe4 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) May 9, 2024

In the rest of the country, the meteorological agency warned, a front "will extend from the mid-Atlantic to the west and towards the Ohio Valley" and then continue its path through "the southeast to the Tennessee Valley." On Friday night the storm will reach much of the Mid-Atlantic coast and will remain in Florida throughout Saturday.