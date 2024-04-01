World

Argentina and Colombia consider the diplomatic crisis settled

The ambassadors of both countries will return and the Argentine chancellor announces a visit to Bogotá.

Javier Milei y Gustavo Petro, en fotos de archivo.
(Cordon Press)
ISRAEL DURO
April 1, 2024
1 minute read

The governments of Argentina and Colombia announced through a joint statement that they consider the diplomatic crisis between both countries resolved, a situation which even led to the expulsion of Argentine diplomats by Gustavo Petro's Executive and the withdrawal of the Colombian ambassador from Buenos Aires. According to the foreign ministries of both countries, the ambassadors will return and the Argentine foreign minister, Diana Mondino, will visit Colombia.

According to the document, the foreign ministries of both countries began talks by order of their respective presidents to "overcome any differences and strengthen this relationship." As an initial first step of the negotiations, "the Colombian Government has given instructions so that Ambassador Camilo Romero returns to Buenos Aires, while granting approval to the new Ambassador proposed by the Argentine Government in Bogotá." Furthermore, "the Argentine Government, for its part, has announced the visit to Colombia of its Chancellor, Diana Mondino."

"Terrorist killer"

With these measures, both countries consider the diplomatic crisis that arose as a result of an interview with Javier Milei on CNN in which the Argentine president called his Colombian counterpart a "terrorist murderer" overcome. In response, Petro withdrew his ambassador in Argentina and ordered the departure of the Argentine representative in Bogotá.

Recommendation

Beersheba central bus station

Knifeman who attacked IDF officer killed in Israel

Procesión en Nicaragua

The Nicaraguan regime deployed a major operation to repress Holy Week processions

Miembro de la Guardia Nacional de México | AFP

Mexico: Mayor of Churumuco, Michoacán, shot dead

Un grupo de cristianos reza.

Anti-Christian persecution worsens before Holy Week

Crsitianos rezando.

The Via Crucis of persecuted Christians during Holy Week

Personas que huyen de la guerra sudanesa desembarcan de un camión que las ha traído a Renk desde el paso fronterizo de Joda, en Sudán del Sur.

Sudan, the ignored war causing the world's worst humanitarian crisis

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Concern grows over multiple threats against Israelis and Jews around the world

La presidenta del Perú Dina Boularte durante un discurso.

Peru: Police raid the government palace and President Dina Boluarte's home

El youtuber YourFellowArab es secuestrado en Haití mientras se dirigía a entrevistar a Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier

YouTuber Arab is kidnapped in Haiti while on his way to interview Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier