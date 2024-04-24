Anti-Israel protesters arrested at a new campus protest in Austin: 'Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas'

Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the actions of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), which quickly sent a team to the scene to disperse the crowd.

In a scene similar to that at Columbia University, students staged an antisemitic protest on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin (UT). Likewise, they were arrested minutes later by local authorities.

The demonstration began early and was organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Committee, which called for the educational institution to "get rid of death," alluding to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Specifically, participants gathered at the Greg Gym at 11:40 AM to demand that the UT condemn the Jewish State.

UT Austin right now. Protesters and DPS in a standoff on the main drag of campus pic.twitter.com/OipxvXDbWC — Ryan Chandler (@RyanChandlerTV) April 24, 2024

"In the footsteps of our comrades at Columbia SJP, Rutgers-New Brunswick, Yale, and countless others across the nation, we will be establishing THE POPULAR UNIVERSITY FOR GAZA and demanding our administration divest from death," the organization published on social media, specifically on its Instagram account.

"We will be occupying the space throughout the entire day, so be sure to bring blankets, food and water, face masks, and lots of energy. As a reminder please be sure to respect our space and listen to organizers in order to help keep us all safe," they added.

BREAKING , UT/DPS arresting protesting students at #ColumbiaUniversity ! At least 4 people arrested ! 👎🏻 This is America ... pic.twitter.com/4BnSnLxgHZ — LEYLA (@LeylaRostami) April 24, 2024

Minutes later, Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) agents were sent to the scene with riot gear, who were dubbed "fascists" by protesters. Clashes began shortly after as authorities attempted to clear the scene, leading to some arrests.

The students also set up a human chain to prevent the passage of the authorities, who were later reinforced with the arrival of agents on horseback and motorcycles to finish dispersing the crowd.

"Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas"

The governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, spoke about what happened on his social media, where he highlighted the actions of law enforcement and called for the expulsion of the students involved in the antisemitic protest.

"Arrests being made right now & will continue until the crowd disperses. These protesters belong in jail. Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period. Students joining in hate-filled, antisemitic protests at any public college or university in Texas should be expelled", he wrote on his X account.