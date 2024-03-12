Society

Andrew Tate, arrested in Romania for sexual assault and exploitation of people

The influencer and his brother responded to an arrest warrant for sexual assault issued by British authorities.

Andrew Tate (izda.) y Tristan Tate (dcha.) abandonan el Tribunal de Apelación de Bucarest tras una vista sobre su petición de que se les permita salir de Rumanía, ya que su madre sufrió supuestamente un ataque al corazón, en Bucarest, el 22 de diciembre de 2023.
Andrew Tate y su hermano
JUAN CARLOS TéLLEZ
March 12, 2024
The British influencer and kickboxing fighter Andrew Tate was arrested in the last few hours in Romania following an arrest warrant issued by the British authorities . According to a statement from a family spokeswoman, Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan were detained Monday night for 24 hours on charges of sexual assault and exploitation of people in a United Kingdom case dating back to the years 2013-2016.

According to Tate's spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, the Bucharest Court of Appeal will take a "crucial decision" this Tuesday on the execution of the arrest warrants issued by the Westminster Magistrates' Court (United Kingdom).

Several women, currently in their 30s, had reported Tate to the British authorities for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse , but the Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute him. The alleged victims then resorted to crowdfunding to cover the legal costs of a civil lawsuit against the controversial influencer.

The Tate brothers reside in Romania, where the Justice Department accuses them of rape, human trafficking and criminal organization . Under these accusations they were arrested in December 2022 and after having been in jail and then under house arrest , they are awaiting trial with a ban on leaving Romania.

"This disconcerting resurgence of decade-old allegations has left the Tate brothers shocked and deeply concerned," the statement from the defendants' spokeswoman said. In this sense, the statement reveals that the Tates "categorically reject all charges and express their deep disappointment that such serious accusations are resurfacing without substantial new evidence." It adds that "the Tate brothers assert that the timing and circumstances surrounding the re-emergence of these allegations raise serious questions about the motives behind this legal action."

Andrew Tate, for his part, published a post on social media pointing out that "the matrix is ​​afraid, but I only fear God."

 

