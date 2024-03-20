Media World

WSJ: The Justice Department reportedly is negotiating a deal that would set Assange free

If the founder of Wikileaks admits his guilt, the Department of Justice would reduce the charges brought against him in exchange.

Cordon Press
Cordon Press.
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
March 20, 2024
2 minutes read

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Julian Assange would have reached an agreement whereby he would plead guilty to a reduced charge of manipulation of classified information and thus avoid extradition from the United Kingdom, where he is serving his sentence, to the United States.

The possible agreement, which has not yet occurred, was revealed exclusively by the Wall Street Journal, a newspaper that was able to contact people familiar with the matter. If Julian Assange manages to reach a deal, it could result in his release from British jail five years after entering prison.

"If prosecutors allow Assange to plead guilty in the United States to improper handling of classified documents, it would be a misdemeanor," the WSJ reads.

Therefore, the newspaper clarifies that with the time already served in London, Assange could obtain his freedom to close the agreement.

However, the newspaper assures, the talks "could still fail" since "any agreement would require approval from the highest levels of the Department of Justice" and that, according to Assange's lawyer, Barry Pollack, "he has not received indications that the department is going to accept a deal.

The fall of Julian Assange

Julian Assange founded Wikileaks, a non-profit organization that became a media outlet of sorts in 2006. Four years later, in 2010, a scandal broke when authorities discovered that the website had published tens of thousands of classified U.S. government documents—information that damaged the United States' reputation and exposed the excesses that American soldiers committed during the invasion of Afghanistan.

It was just the beginning. Months later, Wikileaks again attacked and published more than three hundred thousand leaked Pentagon papers detailing the activities carried out by the United States government in the Iraq war, as well as other operations carried out by the United States between 2004 and 2009.

Incarceration in the United Kingdom

The problems had just begun. At the same time as the situation between the Obama Government, which at first tried to minimize the leak, and Assange himself, Sweden issued an arrest warrant against him.

They accused him of sexual assault and tried to extradite him from the United Kingdom, where he was at the time. He managed to avoid this extradition, claiming that Sweden was only a transit country and that after this, they would actually send him to the United States, where they would judge him based on the leaked documents.

However, it did not prevent the United Kingdom from keeping him in prison, although for a short time—as he was granted conditional release. After this, and fearing that he would be arrested again, Assange requested political asylum at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he stayed until April 2019, when the Ecuadorian president, Lenín Moreno, expelled him from the embassy. By requesting asylum, Assange violated the conditional freedom granted by the British justice system.

As soon as he left, British authorities immediately arrested him for violating parole, and the Department of Justice requested his extradition to be tried in the United States, where he could face up to 175 years in prison. However, despite extradition attempts, Assange remains held in the high-security Belmarsh prison, southeast of London, where he continues to fight to reach an agreement with the Department of Justice and thus avoid extradition.

Topics:

Recommendation

El primer ministro de Irlanda, Leo Varadkar, saluda al salir de un evento

Ireland: Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns

La policía antidisturbios establece un cordón en un centro comercial después de que prostíbulos se reunieran para conmemorar un año desde que un grupo de hombres vestidos de blanco atacaron a manifestantes pro-democracia que regresaban a casa después de protestas en la cercana estación de tren de Yuen Long, en Hong Kong el 21 de julio de 2020. / AFP / DALE DE LA REY

China: Hong Kong Legislative Council unanimously approves new anti-activism security law

Dani Alves, exfutbolista brasileño.

Dani Alves, provisionally released after being sentenced to prison for sexual assault

Inauguración del estadio Yves Du Manoir con vistas a los Juegos Olímpicos de París 2024. Colombes, Francia, 19 de marzo de 2024.

Russians and Belarusians to be excluded from the Paris-2024 opening parade

Don Lemon asiste al desfile de Michael Kors durante la Semana de la Moda de Nueva York

A trip to space, a Tesla Cybertruck and the ability to censor on X: Don Lemon's unusual demands for a partnership with Elon Musk

ONU; Hamas, cifras falsas

Agreement between congressional leaders and the White House will ban funding UNRWA until March 2025

Cuba

Cubans and their fierce struggle for freedom is an example for the whole world to see

La sede de Tops Friendly Markets en Buffalo tras el tiroteo.

Judge allows lawsuit accusing YouTube, Facebook and Reddit of radicalizing Buffalo shooter stand

Fotografía de la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos disparando un misil JASSM durante unas pruebas

Germany buys $8 billion in U.S. missiles amid concerns that Russia will escalate the war