Voz Media debuts its newscast on DayStar: 'Today more than ever we need to raise our VOICE and fight for our values'

Voz News is a new audiovisual production that will be the main news alternative for Hispanics in the United States.

Voz News, Voz Media's flagship newscast, made its long-awaited debut this Monday night on Daystar Español. This new news program, led by renowned anchor Karina Yapor and backed by a talented team of journalists and analysts, aims to present and analyze the most relevant news from the United States and around the world.

Beginning March 4, viewers in the United States and Latin America will have the opportunity to enjoy Voz News Monday through Friday at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT / 4 pm PT by tuning into Daystar Español, an award-winning network with a reach that exceeds 6.5 billion people worldwide.

The Daystar Español broadcast is available through various platforms, including DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Latin America, Dish Mexico, and the Hispasat and SES-6 satellites. However, the news program will also be available through the various media platforms.

Prestigious Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer Karina Yapor welcomed the program, celebrating the existence of a newscast that remains true to the family values that are so characteristic of the Hispanic community. "I am very grateful to God for the opportunity to positively impact people's lives. Today, more than ever, we need to raise our VOICE and fight for our values. Each one of us has the potential to make a difference," Yapor shared with Voz Media.

Voz Media's political analysts in Washington, D.C., Vanessa Vallejo and Alfonso Aguilar, who are also part of this new informative proposal, also appreciated the opportunity to participate in this exciting project.

Vallejo highlighted the importance of offering a different analysis, away from the leftist bias that many media outlets present. "Voz News is a space to analyze and present to millions of Hispanics issues that are fundamental to our community that other media outlets don't even want to expose," commented Vallejo. "I am very happy to be part of such a talented team and to be able to reach so many Hispanic homes to talk about economics and politics, but also about values, family and the most important day-to-day issues," she added.

Aguilar highlighted the program's relevance at a time when millions of Hispanics are preparing to elect a new president of the United States. "With Voz News, Hispanics will finally have a program that provides news and analysis from a perspective that truly reflects their values, giving them the information they need to responsibly exercise their right to vote," he said.

The first great episode of Voz News

Karina Yapor kicked off the program by extending a warm welcome to all viewers and highlighting that Voz News is an alternative to traditional Spanish-language media that is increasingly distancing itself from family values.

"For decades, Hispanics have received news through traditional channels. However, most Spanish-language media are increasingly moving away from the family values that represent us Hispanics, and that's why we are here to be your voice," said the prestigious anchor just before starting with Monday's most relevant headlines.

During the inaugural episode, Yapor was joined by fellow journalist Rosy Martell to present a segment focused on the border crisis facing the United States. The segment featured important interviews with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs Sergio de la Peña, Chicago Department of Public Health Medical Director Geraldine Luna and immigration attorney Haim Vazquez.

In addition, exclusive footage was presented of the Darien jungle, one of the most dangerous areas South American migrants pass through before reaching the southern border.

Voz News also had the opportunity to speak with Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake to discuss the indoctrination of children in schools and with Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro to address the political persecution faced by his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro.

In a segment on finance, correspondent Veronica Silveri joined to discuss the rise of Bitcoin along with economist and financial advisor José Arambula. In addition, Voz News managed to interview Robert Unanue, the CEO of Goya Foods, one of the most successful Hispanic-owned companies in the U.S., in an inspiring conversation for the Hispanic community.

Before closing the program, Voz News also premiered its analysis section with the participation of Voz Media analysts in Washington, D.C., Vanessa Vallejo and Alfonso Aguilar on this occasion to discuss the return of Donald Trump on the Colorado ballot and other issues of great relevance in the United States and the world.

From Voz Media, our entire team cordially invites you to follow all the current events and analysis daily, as well as the outstanding interviews that will take place in the new program.