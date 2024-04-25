World

Venezuela: Texan billionaire's company announces an agreement with the state-owned PDVSA a few days after the restoration of sanctions against the Maduro regime

The United States established May 31 as the deadline for organizations and banks to finalize their pending business with the country.

Vista de la entrada de la sede de Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) en Caracas
(Miguel Zambrano/ AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 25, 2024
1 minute read

This Wednesday, a company founded by Rod Lewis, a billionaire oilman from Texas, announced an agreement with Venezuela's state oil company. This news comes just a few days after the Biden administration reinstated sanctions against the Venezuelan oil and gas industry.

LNG Energy Group, the company in question, reported that the deal was closed on April 17 while sanctions relief from the United States was still in place. This agreement involves the production and development of two oil fields in eastern Venezuela, which currently generate around 3,000 barrels of crude oil per day, in exchange for between 50% and 56% of hydrocarbon production.

LNG stated that it "intends to operate in full compliance with the applicable sanctions regimes." However, restoring restrictions could pose problems for this agreement.

While the U.S. government has left open the possibility for companies to apply for licenses exempting them from restrictions, few U.S. companies have been willing to invest in Venezuela in recent years due to concerns of government seizure, sanctions and corruption.

"This will be a test of U.S. sanctions whether they get a license or not," said Francisco Monaldi, a Latin American energy policy expert at Rice University's Baker Institute.

It should be remembered that the United States reinstated sanctions against Venezuela on April 18 and only granted a 45-day grace period for companies and banks to complete pending business with Venezuela. This was after Nicolás Maduro failed to comply with the agreement signed in Barbados in October of last year, in which the dictator committed to holding free and fair presidential elections.

Maduro failed to comply with the agreement not only after illegitimately disqualifying María Corina Machado, who won the primaries organized by the opposition with more than 90% of the votes, but also intensified the persecution and repression against other opponents and activists and prevented the registration of candidates who had Machado's support.

Topics:

Recommendation

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

Netanyahu condemns the ‘antisemitic wave’ on Ivy League campuses: ‘It has to be stopped’

UNRWA.

Germany resumes funding to UNRWA despite accusations of the organization's involvement in attacks on Israel

(Fars News/Reuters).

Report: Former top Iranian official who disappeared in 2007 lives in US under false identity

Joe Biden y Xi Jinping, durante una reunión.

China condemns US for sending military aid package to Taiwan

Primer Ministro de Sri Lanka muestra al presidente de Irán, Ebrahim Raisi (3L), caminando junto al primer ministro de Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena,

Iran defies the West by inaugurating a hydroelectric complex and strengthening its relationship with Sri Lanka

Imagen de la sede de TikTok en Los Ángeles, California

TikTok suspends its user rewards program after EU investigation

2024-04-23-El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (derecha), y al fiscal de la Corte Penal Internacional (CPI), Karim Khan (izq.)- 34Q4889

The Prosecutor's Office of the International Criminal Court opens an office in Caracas to continue investigations against the regime of Nicolás Maduro

France Police

France: Man kidnapped and threatened to kill Jewish woman to 'avenge Palestine'

Gustavo Petro hablando durante un programa de televisión oficial

The State Department says it is "credible" that Petro's campaign in Colombia has received irregular financing