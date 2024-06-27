Presidential debate night: How to follow the Trump-Biden debate minute-by-minute

Trump and Biden, during a presidential debate in 2020.Kevin Dietsch / Pool Via Cnp/CNP / via ZUMA Wire)

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2h ago

Tonight millions of people will tune in for the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Both candidates are hoping to sway undecided voters during the hour-and-a-half showdown, which could prove crucial in November.

Meanwhile, Trump is confident he will have a great night. "I think I've been preparing for it my whole life... We'll do very well," Trump said in a statement reported by AFP.

The debate will be moderated by two CNN journalists, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, who will enforce a series of strict rules.

In an attempt to maintain order and make it different from the debate between the two candidates in 2020, the network will turn off each candidate's microphone when the stipulated response time is over.

In addition, the program will run without an audience or telepromter, the device that displays text for the candidates to read without having to taking their eyes off the camera.

Tonight's event will be broadcast live on CNN and streamed on CNN International, CNN Max and CNN's website. Also, as The Telegraph explained, it can be viewed through any subscription service offered by CNN, such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Youtube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

In the case of Voz Media, users will also be able to follow minute-by-minute updates of all developments during the debate across our various digital platforms.