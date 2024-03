Un tribunal de Nueva York rebaja la millonaria multa de Donald Trump a $175 millones

BREAKING: New York Appeals Court Grants Trump 10-Day Extension to Secure $175 million bond while awaiting a ruling on his appeal, instead of of the initial $464 Million.

NOTE: The ruling is seen as a victory for Trump, as it prevents the New York Attorney General from seizing… pic.twitter.com/gfWAckQkY5

— Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 25, 2024