UN says Israeli women were raped, tortured by Hamas during Oct. 7 massacre

Pramila Patten warned that hostages remaining in the hands of the terrorist group may continue to face cruel and degrading treatment.

In a newly released report, the United Nations confirmed that it found "clear and convincing information" about sexual attacks carried out by Hamas during the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

The information published this Monday by U.N. Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten reveals serious findings after a visit by a team of experts to Israel with the purpose of collecting, analyzing and verifying accusations of sexual assault committed by the terrorist group.

According to the report, "reasonable grounds" were found to believe that Hamas not only raped during the attack, but also committed "sexualized torture" and other “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment" against hostages.

During the mission, the team collected information from survivors, freed hostages, first responders and other witnesses, in addition to painstakingly reviewing thousands of images, documents and other relevant evidence.

There is clear & convincing information that some hostages being held in Gaza have been subjected to rape & sexualized torture + reasonable grounds to believe it is continuing said UN Special Representative Pramila Patten @endrapeinwar https://t.co/lEda54ngSK — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) March 4, 2024

The pattern found by the experts indicates that the majority of the victims were women, found totally or partially naked, tied and shot in multiple places. Although the evidence is circumstantial, the report suggests the possibility of sexual violence and torture.

“Credible information was obtained regarding multiple incidents whereby victims were subjected to rape and then killed. There are further accounts of individuals who witnessed at least two incidents of rape of corpses of women,” the report states.

The U.N. notes that the extent of Hamas' sexual violence during the Oct. 7 attacks may never be fully known. In addition, it warns that hostages still in the hands of the terrorist group could continue to face cruel treatment.

Patten urges Hamas to be brought to justice

After the mission, the Patten urged all “relevant and competent” bodies to bring all those responsible for sexual violence to justice. In addition, she offered the full support of her office to advance efforts at the national level. She also asked Hamas to “immediately and unconditionally release all those being held as hostages.”

ARCCI had already reported sexual abuse

The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel (ARCCI) already submitted a report denouncing "systemic and intentional" rape and sexual abuse during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

The document noted that Hamas used rape and sexual abuse as a combat tool during the incursion into Israel and cited genital mutilations and other attacks carried out against Israeli women. Although the ARCCI did not reveal specific details of cases, it claimed to have sufficient evidence to support its claims.