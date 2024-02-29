Sociedad

Un agente de la autoridad inmobiliaria, víctima de un tiroteo en Washington D.C.

El principal sospechoso se dio a la fuga y sigue en búsqueda por las autoridades policiales de la capital.

Washington Police | Captura
Washington Police | Captura FOX 5 Washington DC
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
febrero 29, 2024
El Departamento de Policía de Washington D.C. informó de que se registró un tiroteo en el que fue herido un  agente de la autoridad inmobiliaria. El hecho ocurrió en el vecindario de Navy Yard  y las autoridades están investigando el hecho.

Además, la policía busca a un sospechoso. Por la situación, varias calles se encuentran cerradas.

Otro tiroteo en Orlando (Florida)

El tiroteo ocurre solo horas después de que se registrara otro en Orlando (Florida) en el que hubo varios heridos y una persona muerta. Los oficiales respondieron al hecho que ocurrió en el área de Ironwedge Drive y South Lake Orlando. Las autoridades también investigan este caso.

"A su llegada, los agentes localizaron a varias víctimas y una falleció. Estamos trabajando para identificar a todas las víctimas y sus condiciones", dijo la policía en unas declaraciones recogidas por CNN.

