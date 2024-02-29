Un agente de la autoridad inmobiliaria, víctima de un tiroteo en Washington D.C.

El Departamento de Policía de Washington D.C. informó de que se registró un tiroteo en el que fue herido un agente de la autoridad inmobiliaria. El hecho ocurrió en el vecindario de Navy Yard y las autoridades están investigando el hecho.
MPD is on-scene of a shooting in 400 block of M Street, Southeast. Please avoid the area as officers investigate. PIO en route to the scene.
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 29, 2024
Además, la policía busca a un sospechoso. Por la situación, varias calles se encuentran cerradas.
Incident: Police Activity
Location: 1300 Block of 4th Street, SE
Road Closure:
- M ST between New Jersey Ave, SE and 6th ST, SE
- 4th Street between Water Street and L ST, SE.
- 5th Street between L Street, SE and M ST, SE
- Tingey ST between New Jersey Ave, SE and 4th ST, SE
— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) February 29, 2024
Otro tiroteo en Orlando (Florida)
El tiroteo ocurre solo horas después de que se registrara otro en Orlando (Florida) en el que hubo varios heridos y una persona muerta. Los oficiales respondieron al hecho que ocurrió en el área de Ironwedge Drive y South Lake Orlando. Las autoridades también investigan este caso.
"A su llegada, los agentes localizaron a varias víctimas y una falleció. Estamos trabajando para identificar a todas las víctimas y sus condiciones", dijo la policía en unas declaraciones recogidas por CNN.